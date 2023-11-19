Afrobeats superstar, Ayodeji Balogun popularly known by his stage name, Wizkid is definitely making the most of his time in Nigeria following his mother’s burial.

The Grammy award-winning singer has been going on tour and several surprising visitations.

His latest is his surprise visit to renowned Nollywood actor, filmmaker, and director, Kunle Afolayan. In videos making rounds online, Kunle could be seen giving Wizkid a tour of his restaurant and bar in Ikeja.

The singer received a royal welcome from the actor, who was honoured to have the superstar in his office.

In another of the clips, Wizkid was captured spraying bundles of new N500 notes on the Nollywood actor, who was hyping him up.

Watch videos here:

See netizens reactions below;

Jim Baba Comedian wrote, “He needs all these movements to refresh his brain and memories. They’re good for music trust me

Tay Trillion wrote, “Wizkid don tun government, courtesy visit everywhere

Mikey Blu wrote, “Wiz moving like a governor out here fam

Mustapha Haggi wrote, “Wizkid connecting with home

Alaye Jor wrote, “Machala on Netflix

Henny Bliss Gadget wrote, “I repeat make money, even those far older than you will celebrate you”.