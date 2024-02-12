Burna Boy, a legendary artist, is trending online as he throws a lifetime shade at his musician colleague, Davido, after a 30 BG fan criticised him for losing all of his Grammy nominations.

A netizen took to X to make an unwarranted, insensitive remark about Burna Boy, and the singer was having none of it.

The X user, a 30 BG fan who had Davido’s photo as his display picture, insulted Burna Boy by calling him an ‘ode’ adding that he bottled four Grammy nominations.

Rather than lambast the 30 BG fan, Burna Boy stated that the actual joke in on his display picture.

Timeless, Sundelyno wrote: “Ode

Bottled 4 Grammys”

@burnaboy replied: “The actual Joke is in your Display Pic.”

Mixed reactions have since trailed the response and many have considered it to be too harsh.

iam_ojiugoanawalueze asked: “But why does these two artists ha8e each other like this??”

hameedahadayi remarked: “Dey don drag am for Twitter e don delete! Gbarna boyyyyyy!!!”

xelbonic said: “Burna no send anybody.”

classic_olayinka commented: “This is too much 😂 what did we carry what did you throw 😂”

