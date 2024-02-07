Nigerian singer Tiwa Savage took to Instagram to remember her father on what would have been his birthday.

Recall that the singer’s father passed away in September 2021.

The elaborate burial ceremony held in his honor was attended by numerous celebrities. It was so huge that they had a uniform material that everyone made clothes from.

Taking to her Instagram story, Tiwa Savage shared a throwback photo of herself and her late father.

She wished him a happy Posthumous birthday and expressed her love and loss.

“Happy birthday daddy Continue to rest in perfect peace,” she wrote.

See below;



