Nigerian singer, Tiwa Savage had the single shaking as she revealed the Valentine’s Day surprise she received from an unknown person.

The photos she shared showed a beautiful flower arrangement in a room with many balloons as decorations.

Despite the fact that she shared these pictures with her millions of followers, Tiwa Savage still remained tight-lipped about the person behind her Valentine’s Day surprise present.

In her caption, she wrote, “Wow wow wOW abeg thank you to whoever this is from. I was not expecting anything like this from anyone WOW”

Ever since her divorce from Teebillz, Tiwa Savage has kept her love life away from the public. It is not certain if she is single, or even dating at all, and the mystery continues to intrigue fans.