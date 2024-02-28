Laura Ikeji Kanu, a beauty influencer and socialite, confronted a man for reportedly attempting to swindle her with fake alerts in her store.

The mother of three revealed that the man came into her store to buy perfumes and paid with fake alerts.

Fortunately for her, he was unsuccessful, and she identified his fraudulent pattern.

She remarked that, while the country is difficult, everyone is going through it, and it should not be an excuse for him to take from her, because she is also struggling.

Calling his action demonic, she told him to go steal from the government as they are indebted to him and not her. She, however, vowed not to show his face as she shared screenshots of his fake debit alerts.

“This guy came to my store, bought perfumes, and paid with a fake alert.

Thank God he didn’t succeed.

But bro… I know the country is tough, we’re all going through it, so coming to steal from struggling youth like me is demonic.

U wanna steal, go to the government. They owe u, not me.

Won’t show ur face so do better.

N my name is not Laura IKEJA. Mumu”.