A Twitter user, identified as Dolapo has taken to social media to call out a reality TV star Anto Lecky over her use “doctor” in her social media bio.

The Twitter user expressed that it was wrong for Anto Lecky to add doctor to her name when her doctorate was honorary.

Advising her to remove it from her bio, he stated that if she really wanted to be addressed as a doctor then she needed to go to medical school or do a PhD and experience the same sleepless night that he had gone through.

In his words:

“why did you add doctor to your name when your doctorate is honorary? Take that shit off sis. If you want to be addressed as a doctor, go to med school or go do a fucking PhD. This clown even adds the title on her website. As a doctoral candidate, I will not let you use that designation without going through the same sleepless night. You may have missed the memo but only the institution conferring the honorary degree is allowed to call you a doctor”