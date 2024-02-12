Nigerian singer, Falz has defended Super Eagles player, Alex Iwobi after he received criticism from Nigerians.

Recall that following the Super Eagles’ defeat in the recent AFCON match, midfielder Iwobi has been facing harsh criticism and insults online from some Nigerian fans.

He has been bombarded with online abuse, with many fans blaming him for the team’s performance.

The footballer even deleted some of his social media posts to escape the negativity.

However, popular singer Falz has stepped in to defend Alex Iwobi and call for an end to the cyberbullying.

Falz expressed his disappointment on social media about the way some Nigerians have treated Iwobi.

He reminded everyone that “we win together and lose together,” and that players who represent the country deserve respect win or lose.

In his words:

“We win together, we lose together.

Every single player that puts on the green white green to represent us, is making an immense sacrifice and does not deserve to be treated with this much disdain.

We speak a lot about cyber bullying but we are so quick to turn against our own.

@alexanderiwobi Love you bro! Thank you 💚🦅🇳🇬”

