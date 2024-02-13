Nigeria’s Super Eagles squad has banded together to combat cyberbullying in support of their teammate Alex Iwobi.

Alex Iwobi has come under fire from football fans following the Super Eagles’ loss to Ivory Coast in the AFCON finals.

Numerous celebrities had resorted to social media to urge critics of Iwobi to cease criticizing the player for the loss while also expressing support for the player.

Alex Iwobi, however wiped his Instagram account after endless criticisms.

The Super Eagles stars, including Victor Osimhen, William Troost-Ekong, Samuel Chukwueze, Joseph Ayodele-Aribo amongst others threw in their support for Alex Iwobi against Cyberbullying.

Their message reads: “We win together We lose together. We are all one. Some of our fans should do better. @alexanderiwobi.”

Check out netizens comments:

lavish_big90 said: “Y’all gotta stop this hate and let love lead 💯🇳🇬”

el_crystalz noted: “In this Nigeria let’s call a spade a spade him.no try I’m not saying bully is an option he should do better or leave for younger and promising Nigerians”

iamjaydope penned: “Facts still remain he didn’t perform well at the finals. All the same 👏”

iam_greatwhite wrote: “Let me sincere with ourselves he as been underwhelming even in Fulham. A minute y’all will see a flash of brilliance the next minute a disaster 🤦🏼‍♂️”

lashaffair_lush stated: “Nigerians are always quick to forget , why going against your own . It’s giving ungrateful”

SEE POSTS: