An amusing video that has gone viral captures Mercy Johnson snapping at a man while she’s on the set of a new movie, complaining that she’s hungry.

When the actress went outside to complain about being hungry, people could see that she had a fake pregnancy belly.

She became enraged with a man who had walked by her without asking her to move aside.

She informed the person that that is how he would have done harm.

Read some reactions below:

eric90033 said: “I day see this una Bella like 8 months and 3 days pregnancy 🤣”

nibtaaf.fashion said: “Hope they weren’t married to the same husband ooo bcuz Otilo niyen ooo 😂😂😂”

j_blessings_ said: “This movie I see problem everywhere no peace 😂😂😂😂can’t wait to Watch it 😂😂this one Hungry don de Catch u like this when movie never start 😂”

prettyphreshy said: “Is the stance and facial expression for me 😂😂”

Watch the video below: