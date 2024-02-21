Nollywood actress, Nkechi Blessing’s boyfriend, Xxssive has revealed why he decided to date an older woman and the consequences of dating younger women.

He revealed this in a recent interview with Egungun.

In the interview, the content creator revealed that he is currently 28 years old, and his girlfriend, Nkechi is 35.

On why he decided to date an older woman, Nkechi Blessing’s boyfriend revealed that ladies between the age bracket of 18 to 26 are very promiscuous.

According to him, they will always be unfaithful to their partner and that’s why he decided to go for an older woman.

Speaking about his relationship with Nkechi, Xxssive revealed that rhr actress is very stubborn, and whoever dates her can

train a lion.

“Who date nkechi fit train lion, she too stubborn” he said.

Watch the interview below;

ALSO READ: “She was an unfaithful wife and was putting sleeping pills in his noodles” – Mohbad’s father spills dirt about his wife