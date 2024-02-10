Speaking on the proper method to live as a truly born again, Pastor Yul Edochie explores what it means to be a Christian.
Being born again is not a guarantee that one will go to heaven, according to Yul Edochie who recently became a pastor.
He said that a lot of people are born again but still still evil at heart.
He urged people to live a life of love and fairness towards others as true Christians.
He ultimately requested that people be good people to their fellow humans.
He wrote:
“Being born again is not an express ticket to Heaven.
Many born again Christians have the most wicked hearts you can ever find on earth.
My God says; embrace love.
Free your heart of wickedness & hate. Love everyone, wether they’re Christians or not.
Be fair & just in your dealings.
Bear no grudges.
Spread love & kindness.
Treat everyone equally.
Let your presence bring light into people’s lives.
Be a good person.
YUL EDOCHIE.”
Read the reactions below:
vivianmazhey said: “I learnt a lot from May her presence brought light to my life”
samial_tom said: “Tell me… the woman who knew the man is married with 4 children went on having an affair with the man what name do you think she deserves”
joan.bi.1000 said: “Before all this talk you need to sign divorce papers plus practice what you preach. Do not commit adultery”
dr_success_john said: “Gbam exactly my points”
judy_obasiyul_autism said: “Queen May is never looking back. She left all the loads behind.”
See his post below;
Discussion about this post