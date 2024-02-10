Speaking on the proper method to live as a truly born again, Pastor Yul Edochie explores what it means to be a Christian.

Being born again is not a guarantee that one will go to heaven, according to Yul Edochie who recently became a pastor.

He said that a lot of people are born again but still still evil at heart.

He urged people to live a life of love and fairness towards others as true Christians.

He ultimately requested that people be good people to their fellow humans.

He wrote:

“Being born again is not an express ticket to Heaven.

Many born again Christians have the most wicked hearts you can ever find on earth.

My God says; embrace love.

Free your heart of wickedness & hate. Love everyone, wether they’re Christians or not.

Be fair & just in your dealings.

Bear no grudges.

Spread love & kindness.

Treat everyone equally.

Let your presence bring light into people’s lives.

Be a good person.

YUL EDOCHIE.”

