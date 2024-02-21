Popular Nollywood actress and filmaker, Bukunmi Oluwasina has revealed why she no longer opens her DMs on social media.

According to the mother of one, she is focusing on her personal affairs this year but it’s taking an emotional toll on her.

She noted that as much as she wants to stay on her lane and mind her business this year, it’s hard for her because it hurts.

The black skin goddess expressed heartbreak over watching the people she loves and cares so much go through so much pain and agony and she can’t do anything about it because no matter how much money she has, she can’t solve everybody’s problem.

Bukunmi stated how she has been avoiding her DM for days now, saying that anytime she opens it, it affects her mental health.

She wrote:

“As much as I really want to mind my business for 2024, it’s hard. It’s hard cos it hurts. It hurts watching the people you love and care so much about suffering, and you can’t do anything about it, because no matter how much you have or what you do, you can’t solve everybody’s problems.

“I have been avoiding my DM for days now, cos every time I open it, it messes up my mental health. Both poor, averagely okay, and even rich, are now begging for financial assistance.

A month’s salary can’t even feed you for a week, let alone the whole family.”