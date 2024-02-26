Nigerian celebrity fashion designer, Veekee James, sparked amusement online with a recent video message to her husband.

In the short clip, the content creator jokingly told her husband, Femi, to return to her family and pay a bride price 50 times the original amount.

“You have to go back and pay my family 50 times of what you paid before” she told him.

Holding 50 heart-shaped balloons, Veekee James playfully explains that the multiplied price reflects the 50 “extra hearts” she now has to love her husband with.

She also playfully teases him, hoping he won’t “die of love.”

Femi, who was captured in a car, reacted by kidding his beautiful wife.

Watch the video below;

