Rita Edochie, a seasoned actress, criticizes Judy Austin, the wife of Yul Edochie, for her counsel to young girls leading irresponsible lives.

Recall that in an online ministry session, Judy Austin reprimanded young females for living reckless lifestyles.

Judy claims that some young girls would rather pretend to be affluent men’s wives than focus on their schooling.

She talked about how some female students who are sent to school may become distracted by romances and lose concentration on their studies.

Rita who had long opposed Judy’s marriage to Yul Edochie reacted irritably, accusing Judy of holding someone’s spouse hostage.

She chastised Judy for her blabbering from time to time and predicted a tragic end.

Her words:

“HOW CAN YOU HOLD SOMEBODY’S HUSBAND TO RANSOME, AND YOU ARE BLABBING EVERY NOW AND THEN? BUT I LAUGH BECAUSE THE END WILL BE DISASTROUS, YOU CAN NEVER MOCK GOD. WHAT HE WILL DO WILL SHOCK YOU.”

