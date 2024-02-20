Veteran Nigerian musician, Eedris Abdulkareem recently shared his thoughts on the long-standing rift between 2face Idibia and Blackface, former members of the Plantashun Boiz band.

In a recent episode of “The Honest Bunch,” Eedris acknowledged the complex history between the two artists.

He remembered a time when he saw 2face at an event and gave him some encouragement.

Eedris Abdulkareem said that Blackface is a very talented songwriter and musician, and that he was even considered better than 2face back in the day.

Eedris believes that it’s important to remember the good things people do for each other, even in the past.He encouraged 2face to appreciate what Blackface did for him in their music careers.

According to him, 2baba is currently paying his former bandmate now by exploiting past incidents, which is wrong.

Eedris urged the music star to make peace with Blackface and recognize how much Blackface helped him succeed.

Watch below;

Most of the things 2face be today, na blackface make am happen. – Eedris pic.twitter.com/T4Kh7tUjFI — Dami’ Adenuga (@DAMIADENUGA) February 19, 2024

