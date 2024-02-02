A fan has dished out an advice to Nollywood actress Omoni Oboli, after she announced that her first son is engaged to a white woman.

Recall Tobe proposed to Marelle on a cold winter night.

Sharing the good news via Instagram, Omoni Oboli appreciated her son for getting engaged to a woman who shares the family’s values, highlighting the importance of compatibility and shared principles within the family.

The filmmaker described Marelle as “the absolutely perfect and gorgeous daughter,” suggesting strong approval and happiness with her son’s choice.

Reacting to this via comment section, a fan told Oboli to tell her son not to marry the white woman because there are “fine ladies” in Nigeria looking for husbands.

The social media user also said it’s “unwise” for rich people to marry other rich people and encouraged the son to get a second wife from Nigeria to “help single ladies.”

“Omoni Oboli,it’s unwîse letting ur son marry white-lady when Nigerîa has fine ladies begging God fr marriage.More unwîse the rich now marrying the rich instead of the poor to create balance.Lové is n Naija not abroad only.He deserves 2nd wife frm Naija to reduce singlehood.Bé wise.”The commenter wrote.

The comment has sparked debate online. Some people think it’s wrong to judge someone’s marriage choice based on their race or wealth.

Others may agree with the fan’s opinion about interracial marriage or polygamy.

See below:

