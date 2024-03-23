Nollywood actress, Sharon Ooja has revealed that she has tied the knot in an Intimate Civil wedding.

Taking to her Instagram page, the movie star shared a loved up video of herself and her husband.

In her caption, Sharon Ooja revealed that actually got engaged a few months ago and her Civil wedding took place recently.

Describing her husband as her Odogwu silencer and Igbo King, the actress declared that she will say a thousand Yes to him.

In her words;

“A few months ago I said yes to my odogwu silencer as I call him as he came and silenced the noise, my Igbo king 😍civil ceremony done and dusted ink dried yes I’m fully a mrs as I type this 😍🙈… he brought the calm…I’ll say yes a thousand times to your kindness and good heart… yes a thousand times to the discipline and structure you bring… yes a thousand times to your absolute love and protection you are my best friend bro bro 🤣🤣our inside joke !! … dear husband This is fully the hand of God !!I prayed for this and God gave me fully ❤️Thank you Jesus for this gift of love the testimony is complete You did it Jesus take Your glory …❤️ counting down to our church blessing and traditional wedding ❤️❤️ proudly a mrs😍🙈”

See below;

