Nollywood actress, Doris Ogala has thrown a shade at her colleague and enemy, Uche Elendu following a question she asked after Queen Atang got married.

Uche had posed a thought-provoking question to her followers: PUBLIC OPINION As a parent, would you support/ allow your son who is young, rich, educated, never married, no child, to marry a single mother who is a divorcee with 1 or more kids?? Be sincere with your response

pls.?

She asked this question after congratulating Queen on her marriage.

Elendu’s post sparked speculation that she might be seeking public opinion on the topic for a personal reason, perhaps related to her own relationship status or a past relationship with a successful man.

Whatever her motives, Elendu’s inquiry ignited a fierce reaction from fellow actress Doris, with whom she reportedly has a history of bad blood.

Doris Ogala used inflammatory words like “baby mama witches” in a direct attack on Uche Elendu, and mocked women who compared themselves to Queen Atang .

She wrote;

“All the baby mama witches have crawled out of their covens. Abeg no mother or sister will allow their son or brother to marry a witch. All of you witches should not compare yourselves to BBN Queen. See witches ooo

See Nollywood watches oo Nawa. Abeg oo. Back to your coven. Which mother or sister will allow you? Haaa”.

See below;