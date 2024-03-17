Nollywood actress Uche Elendu has celebrated BBNaija star, Queen Mercy Atang following her recent wedding.

The thespian took to Instagram to shower the bride with not only congratulations but also a beautiful blessing for the newlyweds.

In a heartwarming post, Uche Elendu painted a loving portrait of Queen Atang.

She described her as “a sweetheart, Respectful, God fearing, cheerful and homely” – qualities that clearly hold a special place in Uche’s heart.

Uche went on to express her elation for the couple’s union, stating “This union fills my heart with so much Joy.”

In her words;

“This is one girl that has always been a sweetheart, Respectful, God fearing, cheerful and homely, and this union fills my heart with so much Joy. Congratulations nwam @queenmercyatang May the Lord abide in your union, May he honour your home and wade off every evil thoughts towards your life, family and happiness, May your joy be complete and may the presenceof the Holy Spirit fill your Home. I gatchyu always.. Congratulations ❤❤❤❤❤

Chizara gi Ekpere”

