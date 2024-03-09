Nollywood actor, Uche Maduagwu has criticized music executive Don Jazzy for praising a video of actors Yul Edochie and Judy Austin.

Recall that the Mavin boss had shared a video of the couple via his Instagram page, revealing that their love is beautiful.

“See love na. So beautiful” he wrote.

Reacting to this, Uche Maduagwu accused Don Jazzy of promoting adultery.

He argued that the music producer would not support Yul and Judy Austin’s relationship if his sister was in Yul’s first wife, May Edochie’s position.

Uche went on to question what Don finds beautiful about the situation.

He wrote:

“Don Jazzy, you should be Ash*med of yourself, if Na your sister Husband Wey Up Coming ACTRESS get BELLE for, will you still post Yul and Judy video with the Caption “See love Na. so beautiful” If MAY Na your sister will you post this?

Don Jazzy, you should be Ash*med of yourself for encouraging Yul Ad*Itery. If Queen May Na your SISTER, will you still have the BOLDNESS to #post Yul and Judy #video and caption it “See love Na. So beautiful” seriously? All the respect Wey I get for you Don go, if you can post this despite knowing what Judy do Queen May marriage, then you get spiritual pr*blem.

The #funny thing be Sey so many youths in #Naija look up to you, so are you now boldly Endorsing Ad*Itery? Because, the last time I checked, Yul never Divorce May, neither has he PAID Judy #BRIDE Price, so OGA, what exactly is #beautiful about a #Married man and Up Coming Actress #swimming in the ocean of EWEDU Ad*Itery?”

See below;

ALSO READ:n“I can proudly say it anytime, anywhere everything I enjoy, I worked for it so hard” Tacha shuts down rumors of dating married men ( Details)