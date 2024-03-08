BBNaija star, Tacha has set the record straight, addressing rumors that she’s involved with married men.

She did this in in an interview with Media personality, Chude Jideonwo.

Tacha firmly denied having a romantic relationship with married men, implying the rumors lack any basis in reality.

According to her, she’s built her success independently, overcoming challenges within a competitive field.

The reality star went on to acknowledge the challenges within her industry, implying external forces hindering success.

She said:

“There is not time they have not started, Tacha and married men but they can’t bring a married man because they know there is none. I proudly say it anytime, anywhere, even in my sleep or dreams – like everything I enjoy, I worked for it so hard. Not a lot of people can make this mouth. And I’m saying it and i dey even readjust myself because it’s not easy. Do you understand what I mean ? Like We’re in an industry where there sre forces that don’t want you to prosper. “

