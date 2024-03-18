Isreal DMW, the personal logistics manager to music superstar Davido, has come to the defense of Kizz Daniel following criticism aimed at the singer’s wife’s appearance.

The drama began when Kizz Daniel shared a sweet video on Instagram featuring himself and his wife enjoying a loving moment.

Unfortunately, some social media users turned negative, targeting his wife’s looks. Comments ranged from criticizing her overall beauty to suggesting she needed a new wig.

Reacting to this, Isreal DMW sent a message directly to Kizz Daniel, emphasizing that physical beauty isn’t the key to a good wife.

He advised Kizz Daniel to prioritize “rest of mind,” implying that a supportive and peaceful partner is more important than outward appearance.

Isreal further urged Kizz Daniel to ignore the negativity surrounding his wife’s looks, using strong language to dismiss the criticism.

“VADO. Beauty doesn’t make a good wife at home. All you need is rest of mind. Don’t give a f*ck”. He wrote.

