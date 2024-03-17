Veteran Nollywood actor, Richard Mofe Damijo (RMD) has ignited a firestorm online with his recent comments about staying faithful in a marriage.

In a recent interview, RMD claimed that staying faithful in marriage is especially difficult for celebrities due to the constant temptations they face.

He went on to say that women themselves can be a challenge, comparing them to temptresses from the Bible like Delilah and Jezebel.

“It is hard (to be faithful in marriage) because if you are in the line of work that we are in it is very hard because let’s face it, everyone of us that is married, we are the target,” RMD said. He went on to make even more pointed comments: “Look at how women are. How can you escape it?” He said.

However, RMD did offer a more positive point. He emphasized the importance of a strong marital partnership.

He stated that spouses need to be on the same page and support each other in resisting temptation.

“You have to get to a point where your wife understands what she’s up against as well because if your wife is not up to speed on what she’s up against, then your flanks would be left open,” RMD said. “So, if there’s no harmony on that field… I saw TD Jakes speak about this and I was so impressed. He said if you wanna know who’s got my back, jump me. It spoke to me and for me, that is what defines my life. You can’t touch my family and if I can react the way I react if you touch my family, then my family is got to be able to react the same way.”

Social media has been abuzz with reactions to RMD’s interview. Many users condemn his victim-blaming approach and the negative portrayal of women.

