Abby Hensel, one half of the conjoined twins who rose to fame on TLC’s “Abby & Brittany,” married Josh Bowling, a U.S. Army veteran and father-of-one.

According to Public records obtained by Today, the couple in 2021 in a private ceremony.

The Hensel twins, who are 34 years old and dicephalic (conjoined at the torso and sharing some organs), are both fifth-grade teachers residing in their home state of Minnesota.

Their parents, Patty and Mike Hensel, had opted against separating them at birth due to the high-risk nature of the surgery.

Details about the wedding ceremony remain private, but a photo circulating on social media shows both Abby and Brittany in a wedding gown, with Josh standing beside them in a suit.

Their Facebook profile picture also features the same image.

Also, a video of Abby Hensel and her husband having a couple dance also merged online.

This news, though not recent, comes as a surprise to many fans, as the twins have largely stayed out of the spotlight in recent years.

Their quiet life seems to reflect the values instilled in them by their parents: a belief in achieving their dreams while maintaining privacy.

See below;

