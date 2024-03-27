Nollywood actress, Adesua Etomi Wellington has celebrated her husband, singer Banky W on his birthday.

Taking to his Instagram page, the thespian described her husband as her “bestie” and “the love of my life.”

The proud wife expressed deep respect for his character, calling him an “incredible human being” who inspires her.

Adesua Etomi highlighted Banky W ‘s positive qualities – kindness, attentiveness, and unwavering determination. She acknowledged his efforts in creating a loving family environment.

On his birthday, Adesua Etomi promised to love Banky W till the end of time.

She wrote:

“Taking a lil break from my hiatus to scream HAPPY BIRTHDAYYYYY TO MY BESTIEEEE, MY BABY DADDY, MY HONEY, THE LOVE OF MY LIFE AND THE BEST PAPA IN THE ENTIRE UNIVERSE. @bankywellington

I never know how to write short birthday messages for you cause there’s always so much to say.

Bubba, you are the moon, the stars and the entire galaxy. You are an incredible human being and I am SO inspired by the man you are.

Inspired by how you react to your successes but even more so, how you react to your redirections (I won’t call em failures)

You lead with such grace and humility. You are kind, You are loving, You are PRESENT, you are consistent, you are relentless. You fill our loves with such love and light and I am in awe of you every single day.

I have never seen anyone make better use of 24 hours in my life. You are intentional. A man after God’s heart, chasing after the things that please him.

Your star is so bright, even a blind man can see it. That’s why the enemy is so pressed but them go taya. God didn’t say the weapons won’t form, he said they won’t prosper.

I bless you with the blessing of Abraham, Isaac and Jacob. May the Lord shield you, announce you, honour you and fill your life with innumerable blessings in the name of Jesus and may the love you so easily pour out to others be poured back into you in multiple folds.

Olubankole, till the end of time, I LOVE YOU. Truly, Madly, Deeply. You mean EVERYTHING to me. Happy birthday baby.

❤️❤️❤️❤️”

See below;

ALSO READ:“No time for singing & hailing man inside car with empty stomach”- Fans shades Judy as May Edochie bags another mega brand Ambassadorial deal (VIDEO)