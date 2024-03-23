Nigerian actor, Stan Nze is mourning the loss of his mother-in-law.

Recall that Blessing Obasi Nze’s mother died on February 4th, 2024. She passed away one day after her birthday.

Taking to his Instagram page, Stan Nze shared a video from the burial ceremony of her burial.

The video, captured the moments mourners gathered at the gravesite, prayers was offered, and the funeral service.

The final part of the video captured her moments with her daughter’s family.

In his message, Stan Nze expressed his grief and respect for his mother-in-law, whom he described as Mama G.

He also emphasized how much he valued her, stating he “couldn’t have asked for a better Mother in Law.”

In his words:

“Good Night Mama G ✨

Couldn’t have asked for a better Mother in Law 😍

Till we meet to part no more, keeping dancing with the Angels 👼”

See below;

ALSO READ:“Thank you for being an amazing husband and my best friend” BBNaija’s Chomzy pens sweet note to husband, Rich Figo as her proposes to her again