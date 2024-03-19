In a show of love, Nigerian car dealer, Rich Figo proposed again to his wife Chomzy, a former BBNaija contestant.

The proposal took place at their home with friends and his son from his previous marriage, present.

Rich Figo shared the news on social media, expressing his love for Chomzy and his son.

He wrote;

“And YES again I PROPOSED to my wife privately in my house and she said

YES again and again thank you babe

for loving me ur happiness is

paramount I love you my QUEEN

thechomzy and yes my son

@baby_wealth_chigozirim was a

witness and he got a big piece VVS1

from Daddy @rich_figo_anyways

WEALTH is turning 1 year on 29th this

month and his brought me somuch

joy I love my family”

On the other hand, Chomzy also took to social media to publicly thank her husband for his love and support.

“Words are never enough to

appreciate all the things you do for

me. Thank you for being an

amazing husband and my best friend

Love you to the moon and back” she wrote.

See below:

ALSO READ: “Tacha is still hurt over Davido ignoring her after she tattooed his face on her body” Podcast guest shares in an interview, fans reacts (video)