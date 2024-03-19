In a show of love, Nigerian car dealer, Rich Figo proposed again to his wife Chomzy, a former BBNaija contestant.
The proposal took place at their home with friends and his son from his previous marriage, present.
Rich Figo shared the news on social media, expressing his love for Chomzy and his son.
He wrote;
“And YES again I PROPOSED to my wife privately in my house and she said
YES again and again thank you babe
for loving me ur happiness is
paramount I love you my QUEEN
thechomzy and yes my son
@baby_wealth_chigozirim was a
witness and he got a big piece VVS1
from Daddy @rich_figo_anyways
WEALTH is turning 1 year on 29th this
month and his brought me somuch
joy I love my family”
On the other hand, Chomzy also took to social media to publicly thank her husband for his love and support.
“Words are never enough to
appreciate all the things you do for
me. Thank you for being an
amazing husband and my best friend
Love you to the moon and back” she wrote.
See below:
