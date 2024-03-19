Popular Nollywood actress, Ramota Adetu, known by fans as Aunty Ramota, is trending online amid speculation she’s departing Nigeria.

A video circulating on social media shows Aunty Ramota at an airport, pulling a travel bag and dressed in a distinct outfit reminiscent of a cabin crew member.

The caption reads, “Bye bye to Nigeria, Aunty Ramota. I’ll miss you Aunty Ramota. I Love you ❤️ bye bye to Nigeria 🇳🇬️ stay safe mama.”

Meanwhile, on her Instagram, the actress herself shared the same video on Instagram with the cryptic caption “Dreams Do come true.”

While the video suggests a departure from Nigeria, Aunty Ramota didn’t disclosed the specific location.

See the video and some reactions below:

Nigeria first female president: “Shey na Aso oke Dey use sew aunty Ramota cap and skirt.”

commenter_comment: E reach aunty Ramota turn to travel she turn cabin crew x

hasyreign: “I’m just scared , she will be shouting in the plane ✈️that she wants to get down.”

olakitan: “Make she sha no vex Comot for plane 😂 if he don start no be car oo.”

mhiz Tina: “finally aunty ramota don dey go oshodi.”

ꨄ𝐎𝐦𝐨𝐝𝐞𝐬𝐢𝐢𝐫𝐞: “I talk am I talk am 😭aunty Ramota don first me travel mess up.”

Mammie tee: “Why aunty Ramota go first me enter plane.”

Arike herbal care: “E be like say aunty Ramota don get one toy abi plastic plane wey she wan fly ooo.”

