BBNaija star, Phyna has ignited conversation online with recent comments regarding dating advice, specifically focused on relationships with Edo men.

While discussing dating timelines on her podcast, Phyna, who is originally from Edo State herself, shared a personal story about a past relationship that lasted twelve years but did not lead to marriage.

It’s important to clarify that Phyna ‘s experience is just one example, and it shouldn’t be taken to represent all Edo men.

Phyna then used this experience as a launching point to offer broader dating advice, particularly for women.

She emphasized setting a three-year time limit for a relationship to progress towards marriage.

Within this timeframe, partners can gauge each other’s commitment level, according to Phyna.

Her perspective is that men who are serious about commitment will propose within that timeframe.

She cautioned against empty promises and manipulation tactics sometimes used to keep women in long-term relationships with no clear path to marriage.

In her words;

“If you date a guy at most 3 years, if he doesn’t propose pack your bag and go. This marriage of dating somebody for 5 years without the intention of getting married, if you are looking for people that do that to girls a lot, come to Edo State. Edo State is where you will hear somebody say we’ve been together for 10 years. I dated somebody for 12 years, there was no plan. They would use the front seat of cars to keep and use words like my babe and our wife to keep you”.

