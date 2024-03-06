A Nigerian woman recently welcomed quintuplets, despite an ultrasound scan that only detected four babies.

The woman shared a video documentary on social media, showcasing the ultrasound results, her pregnancy journey, and finally, the Quintuplets.

The news has garnered various reactions online, with some congratulating the mother and others expressing concern about the challenges of raising 5 children, especially in the current economic climate.

@SteveNsznxx remarked: “Wahala for get 200k em wife born 5”

@chiefcubee commented: “Born 4 and take one extra”

@jahy_official said: “Omo if na me ne the husband is fit first run”

@EmaazDr commented: “W0MEN DEY TRY GAN O GOD BLESS THEM ABEG”

@viamikeee penned: “5 keeeeh”

@FearNot4Man stated: “Population just dey increase while economy dey hard..

Congratulations mama, yah man is a champ 👍”

Watch below;

ALSO READ:“You don finally drop the pikin. We showed this pikin pepper” Korra Obidi celebrates as her bestie, JaneMena welcomes her second child