Big Brother Naija star, Angel Smith has slammed those tackling since rumour of her alleged breakup with her ex-boyfriend Soma, went viral.

The rumors speculated after social media activity suggested a falling out.

Angel Smith initiated the online actions by unfollowing Soma and deleting his photos from her page.

Soma then followed suit by editing his birthday message to Angel and removing her pictures from his profile.

This led to Netizens blaming Angel for being the reason why they broke up.

Taking to her Twitter page, Angel addressed the negativity she’s faced since 2021.

She emphasizes that the accusations against her are false and expresses frustration with the ongoing bullying.

She feels she’s been unfairly labeled as a “bad girl” and demands her critics to stop harassing her.

She wrote;

“You guys have been bullying me since 2021, for no reason even the things you guys accused me of are untrue I still haven’t said a word. You don’t like me, I have heard, I’m a bad girl, I have heard. Honestly shut the hell up, wth.

While not directly confirming or denying a split, the influencer downplays its significance, suggesting she doesn’t care much about the speculation.

Angel Smith suggested she and Soma haven’t caused a scene publicly, even if they did breakup.

Angel threw a shade at those spreading rumors, stating that those people might have hidden relationship problems themselves, giving them no right to judge her.

“Even if we broke up, so????? If that were the case? Did you see us dragging ourselves online, you people are in relationships you can only tell God about and you have the audacity. Idiots.” She wrote.

