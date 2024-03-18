Nigerian singer, Kizz Daniel, recently revealed the reasons behind his unwavering devotion to his wife, Mjay, the mother of his triplets.

In a tweet shared by an influencer, the singer reportedly expressed his gratitude for his wife’s unwavering support throughout his musical journey.

According to him, Mjay believed in him ten years ago when he started music and also paid for his first song.

Kizz Daniel further described the sacrifices and dedication his wife has shown.

He recounted long studio sessions and how Mjay would bring him food, even amidst doubt from her friends who questioned his musical talent.

He said;

“She paid for my first song. Ten years ago when I started music she believed in me.I would spend hours in the studio and she would bring me food.

I remember her friends mocking her that I can’t

sing well. She and my brother stood by me.”

