Two former social media stars, the Happie Boys are facing scrutiny after a video emerged showing them buying bread on a roadside stall.

The recent video, filmed by a passerby, captured the boys purchasing bread at night.

The woman who filmed it expressed her belief that the boys had squandered a golden opportunity by disrespecting their sponsor.

“So guys, I saw the Happie Boys today. Honestly, the Happy Boys don’t look happy. Honestly, it’s not good to bite the hand that feeds you, especially a man of God.”

“I really feel they need to go back to Pastor OPM and apologize and beg for his forgiveness because this is just going from grace to grass. They just messed up, they had a great opportunity but they messed up. Look at them, back to square one all over again.” she said in the video.

The Happie Boys gained popularity for their online content, but their fortunes seemingly changed after they were reportedly deported from Cyprus.

The video, which has gone viral, reignited discussions online.

Social media users believe this deportation stems from a sour relationship with Pastor Chibuzor, the man of God who funded their education there.

Some criticize the Happie Boys for seemingly betraying the pastor’s trust, while others maintain that everyone faces challenges and urge the boys to focus on self-reliance.

mhizyetty: “Me wey con Dey see them every day nko 😂😂😂 na my street dem Dey stay.”

Son of mercy: “They just need to hustle , they’ll be alright , nobody’s grace is tied to anyman.”

Chima le: “People wey dey buy this kind big bread for this economy you said they aren’t happy.”

brutal: “pastor opm is now a king for him village in abia state.”

Vawulencemustreign: “The other one dey hide 😂😂😂… And na him dey mentor the smaller one before now.”

Mo_Edun: “You self way Dey talk Dey happy we move everybody is going through something make they go learn work.”

KARLYPHA: “they should ask for forgiveness but don’t take handouts again… hustle for your bread.”

duncan1234562: “My dear nobody go see this ones help them again them no dey think make them go work.”

gabbykrane0: “Every man Dey fuck up , I pray they learn from their mistakes and hustle, a downfall of a man is not the end of his life.”

