Veteran Nollywood actress Omoni Oboli recently took to social media to express her delight over her son, Tobe Oboli’s, wedding.

In a heartfelt post via Instagram, the thespian posted photos from the ceremony as she shares her warm emotions for the special occasion.

The proud mother expressed her gratitude to God for the successful event.

Omoni Oboli went on to describe the wedding wedding of her son, highlighting the heartwarming atmosphere despite the chilly winter weather.

According to her, they had the most beautiful wedding ever.

In her words;

“God did!!! 🙏🏾🙏🏾🙏🏾

It was a cold winter evening but it was very warm in our hearts 😍😍😍 We had the most beautiful wedding ever with close family and friends. Still reeling from the beauty of that day 😍 Thank you Jesus ❤️

Presenting the latest Mr and Mrs Oboli 💃🏻🙏🏾

Welcome to our world @marelleoboli love you so much my baby girl 💝💝💝

PS: Thank you @wannebaybee for hooking me up with @pearls_bridals for my beautiful dress and @onyix_craft for my auto gèle and accessories 🥰🥰🥰”

In another post, Omoni Oboli showers praises on her daughter-in-law. She described her as her new daughter.

“God is too good to us 🙏🏾🙏🏾🙏🏾

He’s blessed us with my first daughter and she’s perfect in every sense. Welcome home @marelleoboli 😍😍😍😍

Our family portrait looks way better with you in it 💕” she wrote.

See below;

