Tochi Wigwe, the daughter of the late Dr. Herbert Wigwe, delivered a heartfelt tribute to her father during a Night of Tributes held on Wednesday night.

Recall that Dr. Wigwe, the CEO of Access Bank Plc, tragically passed away with his wife and son in a helicopter accident a few weeks ago

Surrounded by friends and family during a Night of Tributes held on Wednesday at Eko Hotel, Victoria Island, Tochi shared her personal experiences with Dr. Herbert Wigwe.

“I used to tell my father that I really hated public speaking and he tried to convince me that he hated it as well. But it’s just something he had to do so I’m going to try my best to be fearless,” Tochi said on stage, flanked by several of her friends.

Tochi painted a picture of a driven and determined man who was also a devoted family anchor.

“My father was a paradox, a tower Of strength, with a heart as soft as silk…” she said in parts.

“You urged me to reach new heights I never even imagined,” Tochi recounted. “Whenever doubt clouded my mind, you would chuckle knowingly and say, ‘You really just don’t know whose child you are, you’ll soon find out.’ And once again, you were right: I’ve come to find out.”

Tochi further described her father’s commitment to equality, mentioning, “He referred to my mother Hannah and I as the most beautiful, and my nickname was also ‘pretty.'”

Beyond his immediate family, the tribute touched upon Dr. Wigwe’s influence on a wider circle.

Tochi spoke of his ability to inspire others, stating, “You effortlessly convinced my friends that their futures lay in Nigeria, urging them to elevate their aspirations.”

Expressing gratitude for the legacy he leaves behind, Tochi concluded her heartfelt message, “You’ve left me with enormous shoes to fill, but you’ve also gifted me with an unwavering support system. You nurtured your relationships with such care that you’ve bestowed upon me a forest to guide and protect me, for that I’m eternally grateful. I love you deeply and I ache for the day we will be reunited to resume our cherished gossip sessions, to continue our pep talks about life and everything in between, with all my love, Mama T, aka. Your Pretty.”

The funeral program for Dr. Wigwe is ongoing, with a Combined Service of Songs held today at RCCG, Resurrection Parish.

The program continues with a Christian Wake-Keeping on Friday, followed by a Combined Funeral Service on Saturday.

The final events conclude with an Outing Service on Sunday.

