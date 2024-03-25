Nollywood actress, Ekene Umenwa and her husband, Alex Kleanson surprised her mother-in-law on her birthday.
Taking to her Instagram page, the movie star shared a video of the moment she and husband paid a surprise visit to her mother-in-law in the Eastern part of the country.
In the video, the couple showered the celebrant with money and gifts.
Sharing the video, Ekene Umenwa described her mother-in-law as “the best with a heart of gold” and “soft at heart.”
She wrote;
“We traveled to East today to surprise my mother Inlaw and indeed it was all shades of love ❤️❤️❤️❤️
To the best mother Inlaw with a heart of gold ❤️ mama is so soft at heart I love and appreciate you always mama just know that ❤️.
My beautiful and blessed sister Inlaw’s God bless you all for me now and always amen 🙏”
