Nollywood actress, Ekene Umenwa and her husband, Alex Kleanson surprised her mother-in-law on her birthday.

Taking to her Instagram page, the movie star shared a video of the moment she and husband paid a surprise visit to her mother-in-law in the Eastern part of the country.

In the video, the couple showered the celebrant with money and gifts.

Sharing the video, Ekene Umenwa described her mother-in-law as “the best with a heart of gold” and “soft at heart.”

She wrote;

“We traveled to East today to surprise my mother Inlaw and indeed it was all shades of love ❤️❤️❤️❤️

To the best mother Inlaw with a heart of gold ❤️ mama is so soft at heart I love and appreciate you always mama just know that ❤️.

My beautiful and blessed sister Inlaw’s God bless you all for me now and always amen 🙏”

See below;

ALSO READ:“You are a special being, brilliant, kind, selfless…” Kate Henshaw pens heartwarming note to Enioluwa as they releases new movie