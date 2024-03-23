Nigerian reality TV personality Bella Okagbue is making headlines for her advice to parents regarding societal values and their impact on children’s choices.

She gave this advice via her twitter page.

Bella Okagbue emphasized the importance of parents working hard, or “hustling,” to ensure their children have a secure and fulfilling life.

According to her, financial security allows children to pursue their own goals and avoid marrying solely for financial reasons.

Bella criticizes the materialistic trend where people prioritize wealth over finding love in marriage.

She argues that marrying for love fosters a stronger and more fulfilling relationship.

The reality star expressed concern about the normalization of dubious means of acquiring wealth.

She believes people should strive for success through hard work and not through unethical means.

In her words;

“99% of Nigerians don’t care about how you make your money. They just want to hype you and tap into your wealth without caring about your source of income. It even feels like doing an illegal job is normalised in this day and age. You’d be seen as important in the society if you are rich and it’s quite sad cause I don’t want to bring up my kids in such an environment where they think it’s okay to hurt people to get there or it’s okay to marry people that you cannot account for their source of income. Hustle o, so you can give your kids the best life so your kids can marry for love and not for hunger so in their own world they would never be able to relate to certain lifestyle or associate with certain people. Most importantly, teach them contentment so when it’s not all rosy, they’d never look the wrong way.”

