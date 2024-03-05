Nigerian dancer, Korra Obidi has shared her excitement on social media for her close friend JaneMena, who recently welcomed her second child.

In a heartwarming message, the dancer congratulated her best friend on the arrival of her baby.

Korra Obidi went in to reveal that she and JaneMena gave the baby a tough time while it was still in the womb.

She concluded her message with well wishes for Mena’s future.

In her words;

“@janemena don born o.

You don finally drop the pikin. Hail and hearty 😍❤️

We show this pikin pepper 🌶️ 😂

Perfection is your portion. More grace to your empire my queen. ❤️”

See below;

