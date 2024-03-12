Nollywood actress, Jasmine Okafor has shared a heartfelt message mourning the loss of her adopted father, veteran actor, John Okafor aka Mr Ibu.

In a social media post, the content creator expressed her gratitude for the love and laughter the deceased brought into her life.

She also acknowledged the pain he endured throughout his life, highlighting his strength in battling health issues.

Jasmine described facing negativity and criticism for her good deeds, but emphasized that Mr Ibu’s unwavering support gave her the courage to persevere.

The post also captured the actress’ admiration for John Okafor’s resilience, mentioning the multiple surgeries he underwent.

Concluding the message, Jasmine expressed hope that Mr Ibu would find peace and happiness in the afterlife, believing he has become an angel in heaven.

In her words;

“Goodnight papa ! You will forever be remembered for the love you gave,and the laughter you brought am grateful to God that I was able to give back that love till the very end.

Despite all that was said , every single good I did was translated to €vil, you always promised me that the day you will speak , the world will listen and that gave me the audacity to carry on. Now I am brok€n because that day is never coming, maybe the stories will never end, maybe the bull¥ing will never stop but I know and I’m grateful for the ray of hope you gave me even when you felt hopeless.

Every single good I did was paid In hundred folds with €vil , from the hands of the same people that was never really there for you when you needed them the most but daddy you know what matters the most amidst all these accusations? You never talked down on me , you appreciated me till your very last moment.

The pains you endured in the last days , you did with a smile, I am not mourning your d€ath, I’m mourning all the pains you had to endure, over 15 successful surgeries, you are indeed a fighter! You fought d€ath severally until it claws successfully over powered you.

I hope you find true happiness, peace and rest in the bosom of God! Make sure God laughs at all your jokes and Angels roll on the floor from every conversation with you..

I lost a hero, Heaven gained an Angel.

Adieu Papa!!!”

Mr Ibu was a beloved figure in Nollywood, known for his comedic roles. His passing has left a void in the Nigerian film industry.

