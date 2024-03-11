Former Big Brother Naija housemate, Tacha Akide has sparked a debate online after revealing she cooks for her current boyfriend at 2 am.

This comes as a surprise to some, as Tacha previously criticized social media personality Mummy Zee for waking up at 4 am to cook for her husband.

During a recent appearance on the podcast “With Chude,” Tacha disclosed that she sometimes wakes up in the middle of the night to cook for her boyfriend.

She also emphasized her love and appreciation for her boyfriend, highlighting his understanding nature.

However, netizens have mixed reactions.

Some praise Tacha’s dedication, while others point out the apparent contradiction with her past comments.

vic.vibes said: “Tacha nah wetin fit this generation. She’s unstoppable 🙄 😒”

oyindaakinbote wrote: “Tacha is actually a sweet lover, remembering how well she took care of Seyi when they were friends in pepperdem🥺”

ewatomiclg stated: “She called mummy zee husband a hungry man cos his wife wakes up early to cook for him but she herself wakes up by 2am to cook for a BOYFRIEND. The hypocrisy is top notch.”

Watch below;

I wake up by 2:00 am to cook and ask him ‘what do you want to eat’ – Tacha pic.twitter.com/pmMWX2E8Vs — 🐬 @𝗼𝗻𝗲𝗷𝗼𝗯𝗹𝗲𝘀𝘀𝗯𝗼𝘆 (@OneJoblessBoy) March 9, 2024

ALSO READ: ”My first building at age 20” – Crowd gather as Nigerian lady celebrates building first house at 20