In a heartwarming social media announcement, BBNaija star, Chizzy announced the arrival of his first child.

Minutes ago, Chizzy expressed his delight at welcoming a baby boy.

He playful declared that he wanted a baby girl but God gave him a son.

“I asked God for a princess but he gave me an heir to the throne.” He wrote.

This news comes after Chizzy tied the knot last year. The exciting announcement has garnered an outpouring of congratulations from fans and who are thrilled for the new parents.

While details surrounding the birth of his first child remain undisclosed, Chizzy ‘s post has sparked joy and well wishes online.

See his post below;



