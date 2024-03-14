Nigerian businesswoman, May Edochie’s legal team, Due Process Advocates (DPA) has leaked the chat between her and her husband, Yul Edochie.

The conversation shows Yul apologizing for his infidelity and begging his wife May not to leave him.

In the leaked chat, Yul admitted to a five-year relationship with Judy, claiming he tried to end it unsuccessfully.

The chat reads:

“My love, my baby. My beautiful wife. I love you. At this point I have to tell you everything. Pls don’t leave me. I beg you. I love you so much and will never stop loving you. Pls don’t leave me. This is the whole truth. I’ve dated her for 5yrs. I tried so hard to cut the relationship but it just didn’t work. I swear, I tried. But I realised I just couldn’t leave her. I’m not married to her. And the plan is not to break our home and marry her in place of you. I swear with my life, that is not the plan. I love you so much and I don’t know what would become of me if you leave me. Please. Yes, it’s true. She had a baby for me. The child is 2 weeks old. I was planning to come to Lagos this weekend to tell you everything. I’m really very sorry. Pls forgive me, my love. Please forgive me. Don’t leave me please.”

Sharing the chat, May Edochie’s legal team, Due Process Advocates (DPA), accuse Yul Edochie of attempting to smear his wife’s reputation.

They released the chat to prove May was a good wife and Yul Edochie regrets his actions.

The DPA also criticizes Yul Edochie for his public pronouncements. They point out his initial announcement of marrying Judy as a “second wife” despite being in a monogamous marriage with May.

The legal team further condemn his attempts to portray his relationship with Judy as positive, alleging it was merely for show.

The legal team wrote;

“THE BEST THING FOR YUL EDOCHIE NOW IS FOR HIM TO SHUT UP: THE MORE MORE SKITS HE MAKES WITH JUDY, THE MORE HE GETS HIMSELF INTO TROUBLE

By DPA Family Law Clinic

The greatest tactical mistake Yul Edochie has made is in the fact that he does not know how to shut up. First, he announced that he was a proud polygamist, and he dramatically introduced his girlfriend as his “second wife”. You married May, and you had an agreement (a vow taken in the house of God) with her that it would be a monogamous marriage. Without consulting May, you suddenly acquired a “second wife”. (See the screenshot). Who does that? Other women all over Africa have been taking such nonsense. But May said: “No, I am not going to take it”. Yul is not the first man to commit adultery. But it takes a God-like image of himself for him to boldly seek to be given a medal of honor for committing adultery. So, his failure to shut up got him into trouble.

Second, he went about pretending to have found love in Judy. He misled a lot of people into assuming that he was really in love with Judy and that the two are living a happy, loving life. That again was false – doing things that are different from what you are saying. He was lying and misleading the public. Who would have known that he sees his relationship with Judy as skitmaking?

Another instance of failure to shut up: Yul and Judy go to a great extent trying to tarnish May. They hired people to spread false rumors that May did something wrong and that Yul had to leave May in order to find peace and love in Judy. That is nonsense. If you want to know the truth, read the message in the screenshot attached. That was Yul’s message to his wife when it was revealed by Gistlover Blog that Yul and Judy had a baby. We didn’t want to show you this message if Yul had shut up. But since he keeps lying against May and pretending that he left May, we have to reveal the truth. Yul knows that May is a good woman and an excellent wife. Even till this moment, Yul knows that May was the best thing that happened to him. And without May, you can see what a disaster Yul has become overnight.

Now, let us shock you again: Who do you think wrote the screenshot message and to whom? It is Yul. Now, you should ask: When did May turn into the bad woman they have been trying to portray her to be? Is Yul really asking for bride price, or is he begging May to take him back? Is it Yul that is asking May to drop the Edochie name, or is it Judy using Yul’s account to post? Now, you can see why Yul did not file a Cross-Petition. He wants May as the wife and Judy as the skitmaking partner.”

