A Nigerian bride named Deborah Ocheido caused a stir online with a message on her wedding day.

Ocheido shared beautiful pictures from her wedding via Twitter, but the caption upset some people.

In the caption, the excited Nigerian Bride said she didn’t need to show a lot of skin to look beautiful, not even on her wedding day.

“I don’t need to be naked to be beautiful 🥰🥰🥰 Even on my wedding day!!!!!” she wrote.

This has sparked reactions online. Some people agreed with Ocheido and said it’s okay to dress modestly for your wedding.

Many people thought Ocheido shouldn’t have put down other brides on her wedding day. They pointed out that her day should be about celebrating her marriage, not criticizing other people’s choices.

Others said everyone should be able to choose their own wedding outfit, without being judged.

Orisha_Osun said: “How can you be displaying f00lishness in celebration of your marriage, ehn fine girl , is that what they teach you in deeper life, to speak like a f00l?”

TemiofRubyz wrote: “You look beautiful but you need to check your heart, you don’t need to be condescending to drive home a point no one asked.”

NuJhayhne said: “The caption wasn’t necessary but congratulations on not going to your wedding naked😙.”

OloriOfOloris penned: “You can trend and be beautiful without trying to degrade other women. Did God send you to be condescending towards others?”

FunmiKolz stated: “You can just hype yourself and go. Why the need to do this????”

Thee__Paragon added: “How many Nigerian brides have you seen ‘naked’ during traditional weddings? You’re beautiful. Nobody is disputing that. All these shalaye is very unnecessary. Enjoy your day and stop comparing yourself to others.”

BellaTheBomba opined: “Imagine judging other people because they sin different than you ON UR WEDDING DAY 😅. You could just be happy for YOU babe. The day is about YOU! You can do whatever YOU like and so can THEY on THEIR DAY. I thought that’s the Christian thing to do.”

