Nigerian actress Eniola Ajao is urging the public to watch her latest film, “Beast of Two Worlds: Ajakaju,” following controversy surrounding its premiere on March 24th.

The premiere event attracted negative media attention due to an award presented to public figure Bobrisky.

Ajao, credited as both actress and producer for the film, addressed the situation in a recent TikTok live video.

In the video, She highlighted the personal financial investment she made in the film’s production.

Eniola Ajao acknowledged that the “Best Dressed Female Celebrity” award given to Bobrisky was intended as a promotional strategy but conceded it was a mistake.

She urged viewers to evaluate the movie based on its content, emphasizing positive feedback received from the Nigerian film industry.

“Tell everybody to go out for me, don’t let me be in debt, I don’t have anything. All I had was what I put into this project. Please support me in the name of God, I don’t come out to do clout or stunt. It’s because of this film, I was thinking of how I will sell the film, so I used Bobrisky. I don’t want to dwell too much on that, I plead with Nigerians in the name of God, help me go out. This is a film that the whole industry came out to watch and they gave good reviews. It’s a film that I can be boastful about and walk with my heads up”.

