Popular singer Waje has celebrated her daughter, Emerald on her 25th birthday.

The proud mother took to Instagram to share throwback photos of the celebrant alongside her recent photos.

In her caption, Waje revealed that she is super proud of the strong woman her daughter has become.

According to her, her daughter’s birthday isn’t just about getting older, but about how much she’s learned and grown.

Waje wants her daughter to keep believing in God for strength through life’s troubles.

She also told her daughter how much her kindness means to others and to never stop being caring.

In her words;

“My Dearest @emeraldogo my precious,

As you celebrate your 25th birthday, I am filled with an overwhelming sense of pride and gratitude for the remarkable young woman you have become. This milestone is not just a marker of time passing but a testament to your journey of growth, discovery, and self-realization ( the road is still far).

Faith is trusting in God, resilience, and finding meaning in the midst of uncertainty. unwavering faith will be source of strength, guiding you through life’s twists and turns with courage and grace.

Love, ah, the driving force that colors our world with beauty and meaning. Your capacity to love deeply and unconditionally has touched the lives of those around you in profound ways. Whether it’s the love you share with family, friends, or your community, it is a beacon of light that illuminates the darkest of days. Don’t let this wicked world take that away from you. It’s a beauty and a quality that is a reflection of your faith.”

