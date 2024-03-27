Nollywood actor, Osita Iheme, known for his childhood roles in Nollywood films and his nickname “Pawpaw,” has spoken publicly about his continued online fame through internet memes.

Recall that the actor’s expressive acting, particularly from his earlier career, has provided a rich source of material for meme creators.

Photos featuring his childhood characters are widely used to represent various emotions and situations online.

In a recent interview, Osita Iheme expressed his positive feelings regarding the memes.

He emphasized his appreciation that audiences still find value in his work, even projects completed years ago.

He views the memes as a testament to the lasting impact of his performances.

The interview has sparked reactions online.

@ademoye_mercy said: “he won’t be able to act like he looks in those memes, cuz he actually looks like an adult now but his works have gone far 💯”

@DivineJnr123 remarked: “He’s so matured now,,,, bro, we like the old you 😅😅”

@PaschalUch48025 said: “Man is filled with wisdom, see how he was able to get through questions”

@BIGMETR0 penned: “Pawpaw still got it. The last part tho. “You know how to sing it already”

@Nedumstann1 stated: “Maturity in display love it”

Watch below;

