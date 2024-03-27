Nigerian musician Habeeb Okikiola, known by his stage name Portable, has reignited his online feud with Crossdresser, Bobrisky through a diss track.

The animosity stemmed from a recent award ceremony where Bobrisky won “Best Dressed Female.”

Portable, seemingly unhappy with Bobrisky receiving a female-oriented award, took to social media to express his disapproval.

He publicly urged Bobrisky to stop referring to himself as part of the “sisterhood,” suggesting it’s disrespectful to women.

This criticism didn’t sit well with Bobrisky, who responded with insults towards the singer, calling him a “dirty boy” and even cursing his future generations.

Escalating the situation further, Portable released a diss track targeting Bobrisky.

The lyrics includes derogatory language and insults aimed at Bobrisky’s appearance, with comparisons drawn to a traditional Nigerian dish, Akpu (Fufu).

The song reportedly criticizes not only Bobrisky’s gender identity but also his association with men.

“You guys should warn brotherhood not to come to my hood cause e go chop firewood. You’re my brotherhood, brotherhood go brotherhood, now you want to join sisterhood. You’re a disgrace to brotherhood. Look at his bum bum like Akpu (Fufu)”, he sang in Yoruba



