Veteran Nollywood actress Patience Ozokwo penned a heartwarming message of support to actress Chacha Eke Faani on social media in honor of International Women’s Day.

The thespian took to Instagram to share photos of herself and her junior colleague via Instagram.

In her caption, Patience Ozokwo acknowledged the challenges Chacha Eke has faced, but commended her strength and perseverance through difficult times.

She expressed her admiration for the actress’ efforts. The veteran movie star concluded the message by wishing her a happy International Women’s Day.

She wrote in parts;

“My dear @chachaekefaani

I have seen you go through tough times and come out triumphant. I know that all things might not be perfect, but I am so happy you are trying your best. I am proud of you.

Happy International Women’s Day”

See below:

ALSO READ: “I no fit fight him, na my Oga he be” – Portable speaks on boxing match with Kizz Daniel’s bouncer, Kelvin