Nigerian Afrobeats star Davido is under scrutiny following comments about his relationship with his wife, Chioma Rowland.

He did this during a recent interview on the Bridge Show.

In the interview, Davido claimed he met Chioma Rowland when he had nothing.

According to him, he wasn’t yet famous or wealthy.

This statement has sparked debate online, with some fans questioning the accuracy of his timeline.

Some people pointed out a possible contradiction with a past interview where Chioma Rowland mentioned meeting Davido at Babcock University in 2015. By that time, Davido was already a well-established artist.

However, his fans defended Davido, acknowledging his past hustle despite his family’s wealth.

They believe he may not have been a household name when he met Chioma Rowland, but still driven and ambitious.

@chichibarbie: “But Chioma interview on her friend’s podcast said yall met in Babcock in 2015 eeeeee this my fav and trying to drag sapa with us55555”

@realtommy: “Lmao you’d expect him to treat her better since they’ve known each other ‘for so long’ … however, it’s baby mamas everywhere… Oluwa șanu waaaa.. Old love no guarantee bayiii”

@lerucatonna:*”David why’re you lieing you’ve always had money”

@mrrex:”Even people that just knew Davido yesterday are talking. There was a time when Davido was a full time street hustler despite his family wealth many of you don’t know. I respect that guy in hustling.”

@aipluto: “Your father being rich doesn’t make you rich. Many of you came from poor families so you assume rich men just wire millions into their kids account just like that. If he was rich, he won’t see a need to hustle. You think the cars he has today, his father would have given him him the money to get it?”

