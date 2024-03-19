Nollywood actress, Chioma Akpotha sparked dating rumors again after posting a loving birthday message to actor Chidi Mokeme on social media.

Taking to her Instagram page, the thespian described him as sugar boy as she expresses appreciation for his acceptance of her.

She declared that the celebrant is simply best.

She wrote;

“Forever and a day !❤️❤️❤️

Happy birthday my sugar baby boy 💖💖

Thank you for loving me just the way I am !

I pray the good Lord showers His blessings upon you this day and forever!

You are simply the best thing!

You know how we do it darling 😍💞💐🤩

#BirthdayBoy

#HomieLoverFriend

#ChiomaAndChidi

#ChidiAndChioma

#TogetherForever

@chidimokeme”

The use of the hashtag “#TogetherForever” and the phrase “forever and a day” in Chioma Akpotha ‘s message to Chidi Mokeme is the key element sparking dating rumors.

Fans are wondering if they are dating or are just close friends.

This isn’t the first time dating rumors have swirled around the pair. In December 2023, Mokeme himself claimed they were dating online, but there hasn’t been any confirmation since.

See below;